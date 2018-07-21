Financial Contrast: Lazard (LAZ) & Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.70 billion 2.44 $253.58 million $3.78 13.44 Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 4.95 $91.93 million $2.07 19.35

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 10.81% 44.63% 11.70% Cohen & Steers 26.79% 37.53% 25.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lazard pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lazard and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cohen & Steers 2 1 1 0 1.75

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Summary

Lazard beats Cohen & Steers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

