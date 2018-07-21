Financial Contrast: CoreSite Realty (COR) vs. SL Green Realty (SLG)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CoreSite Realty pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreSite Realty and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 0 6 11 0 2.65 SL Green Realty 1 5 7 0 2.46

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus target price of $117.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $111.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $481.82 million 8.07 $74.85 million $4.52 24.96 SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.81 $112.77 million $6.45 15.40

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 15.46% 17.91% 4.99% SL Green Realty 21.45% 4.24% 2.04%

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats SL Green Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and debt and preferred equity investments secured by 21.2 million square feet of buildings. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 25 suburban buildings totaling 3.7 million square feet in Brooklyn, Long Island, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

