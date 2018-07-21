Financial Comparison: IDT (IDT) vs. VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

IDT (NYSE: IDT) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDT and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.50 billion 0.09 $8.17 million N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.25 $1.39 billion $1.15 21.31

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT -0.89% 0.06% 0.01% VIVENDI SA/ADR 10.13% 7.44% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDT and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 1 0 0 2.00 VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats IDT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers. The Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cable telephony services; cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services that support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and PicuP, an automated business phone service that answers, routes, and manages voice calls. This segment also offers its services through distributors, system integrators, and master agents. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides bundled local/long distance phone services, including unlimited local, regional toll and domestic long distance calling, and calling features under the IDT America brand name to residential customers. As of July 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 3,500 active customers for its bundled local/long distance plans and approximately 14,500 customers for its long distance-only plans. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

