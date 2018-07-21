Financial Analysis: Cardlytics (CDLX) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardlytics and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 3.19 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -2.56 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 5.28 -$19.00 million $0.48 124.69

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.73% 4.92% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 3 17 2 0 1.95

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a consensus target price of $42.41, suggesting a potential downside of 29.14%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Summary

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

