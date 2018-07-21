Ferrari (RACE) versus Federal Signal (FSS) Critical Comparison

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 16.44% 79.32% 13.77% Federal Signal 6.93% 12.83% 5.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ferrari and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 1 3 4 0 2.38 Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Risk & Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferrari does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.86 billion 6.85 $605.15 million $3.19 43.89 Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.61 $61.60 million $0.85 28.44

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Federal Signal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferrari beats Federal Signal on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 48 retail Ferrari stores, including 30 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 164 authorized dealers operating 185 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

