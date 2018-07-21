Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust traded down $0.53, hitting $124.26, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 258,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

