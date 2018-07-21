Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Packaging Corp Of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1775082398686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $105.81 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

