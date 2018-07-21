Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Share Price

Media headlines about iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4996036303807 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.25, hitting $49.21, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 59,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,715. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

