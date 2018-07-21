Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Envestnet (ENV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3665614032863 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Envestnet opened at $59.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $216,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,167 shares of company stock valued at $832,657. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

