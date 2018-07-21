Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $95,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $199.39 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $201.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.