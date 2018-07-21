Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s (FB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.75.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $1.85, hitting $209.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 16,143,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,154. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,609,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

