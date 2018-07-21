Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 6th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 1.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $437,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $209.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $211.50. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

