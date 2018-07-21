EZToken Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, EZToken has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EZToken has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $20,648.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EZToken token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00467004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00165846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024437 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About EZToken

EZToken’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

