Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. 1,033,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,141. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

