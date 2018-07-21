ExlService (EXLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $69.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. 89,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $367,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $195,736.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,584,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,757. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 370,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $10,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.