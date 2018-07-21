Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 366,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 236,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $608.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 12.36%. research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

