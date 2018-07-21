Exane Derivatives Invests $286,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 131,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,106 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,429,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

NYSE REXR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

