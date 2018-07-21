Exane Derivatives Has $457,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 907.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $58.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

