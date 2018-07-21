Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.30% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma remained flat at $$2.69 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 26,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,703. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.