Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $224.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

