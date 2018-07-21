EuropeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,823.00 (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. EuropeCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $1,823.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EuropeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EuropeCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.03450710 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 479.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006633 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003626 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001284 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin (ERC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2016. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,096,019 coins. The official website for EuropeCoin is www.europecoin.eu.org . EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EuropeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

