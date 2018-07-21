Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

EEFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of EEFT opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 249,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 283,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

