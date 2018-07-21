Ether Zero Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002933 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,061.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00468854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00167198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024603 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

