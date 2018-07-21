Esterline Technologies (ESL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Esterline Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company serving principally aerospace and defense markets. Esterline views the company’s businesses in three segments related to its set of core competencies: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems and other high-end industrial applications. The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment interconnect solutions, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers. Advanced Materials focuses on process-related technologies including high-performance elastomer products used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes. “

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Esterline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Esterline Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Esterline Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esterline Technologies (ESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.