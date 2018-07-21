Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $51.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.