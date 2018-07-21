Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $108.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 351,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,005. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $2,308,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,908,725.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,872,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,353,999.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 460,000 shares of company stock worth $18,278,600. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 354,580 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 192.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,114.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 172,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 164,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,909.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.