ERC20 Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00014924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00458674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00164480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025445 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is index-erc20.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

