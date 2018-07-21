Equity Opportunities Iv Growth Buys 250,600 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 250,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $491,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Opportunities Iv Growth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 275 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $591.25.

On Monday, May 21st, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 236,479 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 640,403 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198,338 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $388,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

