Equity Opportunities Iv Growth Buys 250,600 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 250,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $491,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Equity Opportunities Iv Growth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 30th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 275 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $591.25.
- On Monday, May 21st, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 236,479 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27.
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 640,403 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198,338 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $388,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVEO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Featured Article: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.