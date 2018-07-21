Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties traded down $1.12, hitting $91.29, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 439,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,621. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.56 per share, with a total value of $1,791,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,042.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 152,658 sites.

