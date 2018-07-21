Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 21st (ABCB, ABTX, ACGL, ALGT, ALNY, ARLP, BLKB, BPY, CAMT, CATY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, July 21st:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation operate businesses in the paper, packaging, forest products and related industries. KapStone is a leading North American producer of unbleached Kraft paper and corrugated packaging products. KapStone’s paper mills produce a wide spectrum of kraft and recycled products ranging from containerboard, including liner and medium, to kraft papers, saturating kraft and folding carton board. The mill’s product portfolio contains several branded products including Kraftpak, DuraSorb, TEA-Kraft and FibreShield as well as a focus on extensible kraft paper grades and on high-performance, lightweight linerboard. KapStone’s corrugated packaging business offers an array of fully equipped corrugator Box Plants, Sheet Plants and Sheet Feeders providing industrial and retail corrugated packaging solutions for any customer, regardless of size or demands. “

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company’s holdings include LegacyTexas Bank. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and consumer deposit and lending products, title and insurance services through its bank subsidiaries, LegacyTexas Title and LegacyTexas Insurance. It also offers brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment products. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

