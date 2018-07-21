Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Townsquare Media Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Noble Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Townsquare Media opened at $6.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Dhruv Prasad acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,360. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

