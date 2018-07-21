Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.98.

MA stock opened at $206.71 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $126.55 and a 52-week high of $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,318,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

