Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.59.

Shares of Entergy opened at $80.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Entergy has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 344,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 278,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.