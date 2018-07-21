Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CyrusOne Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

