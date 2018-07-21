Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $433,929.00 and approximately $718.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00466319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00167264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024690 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,352,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,556,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

