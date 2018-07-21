Epstein & White Financial LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Li bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Whitson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.