EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,826,000 after buying an additional 1,412,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,458,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,197,000 after buying an additional 495,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,737,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,233,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,129,000 after buying an additional 334,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $15,513,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties opened at $66.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 86.06%.

In other EPR Properties news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

