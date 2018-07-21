Envion (EVN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,471.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Envion token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Envion has a total market cap of $14.37 million and $31,471.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Envion has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Envion

Envion’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,298,337 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

