Entegris (ENTG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris opened at $37.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Entegris has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 151,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,076 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.