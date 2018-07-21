Entegra Financial (ENFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Entegra Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.70%.
Entegra Financial stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entegra Financial has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.70.
ENFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on shares of Entegra Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Entegra Financial
Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.