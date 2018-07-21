Entegra Financial (ENFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Entegra Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Entegra Financial stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entegra Financial has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

ENFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on shares of Entegra Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegra Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entegra Financial in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Entegra Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegra Financial by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

