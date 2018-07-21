EnerSys (ENS) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.19 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.