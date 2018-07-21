Energizer (ENR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Despite strong outperformance YTD, we see scope for ENR’s shares to potentially double over the next couple years, using plausible assumptions.””

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Energizer opened at $63.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 292.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

