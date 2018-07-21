Encompass Health (EHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.11

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 11937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

