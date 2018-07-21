Encana (ECA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at National Bank Financial

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has a $12.96 rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Encana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Encana opened at $12.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Encana had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 6.96%. research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Encana by 274.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Encana in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

