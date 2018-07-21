Encana (ECA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Encana earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.1691612546645 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

ECA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Encana opened at $12.96 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Encana has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

