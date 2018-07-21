Emerson Electric (EMR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $76.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. 2,233,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,697. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.