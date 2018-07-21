Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Issues Earnings Results

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Emclaire Financial opened at $36.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

