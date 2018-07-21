Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0064

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 59.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $82,747.00 and approximately $810.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.01118310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016746 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 12,905,580 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.