Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Short Interest Down 40.2% in June

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,099 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 1,751,975 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, CEO Laurence Penn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,710 shares in the company, valued at $388,524.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $216,367.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 179,350 shares of company stock worth $2,022,850 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 2,774,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,409,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.60%. equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.