Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELLI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

In other news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $286,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,222.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,443 shares of company stock worth $5,193,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 238.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

ELLI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 593,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Ellie Mae’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

